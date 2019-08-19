President receives German Ambassador Credentials

2019/08/19 | 15:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA- Baghdad
The President Barham Salih received today in As-Salam Palace the credentials of the new ambassador of the Republic of Germany in Baghdad Olah Del.
The President affirmed in a statement issued by the Presidency’s Media Office on the importance of elevating the mutual relations between the two friendly countries in all fields to serve the interests of the two peoples, Iraqi and German.
Salih expressed his wishes to the German Ambassador to have success in his job, while the Ambassador renewed his Government’s care to enhance the relations and develop the economical and cultural partnership with Iraq.
