Musk to Drop Nuclear Bombs on Mars, Releases T-Shirt

2019/08/19 | 20:50

The SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has expressed his excitement to drop nuclear bombs on Mars, so as to make it liveable for humans.The technocrat has released a couple of merchandise to support the idea in the past as well, such as his special edition 'Nuke Mars' mugs.Now, Musk is down for the plans again! And he has T-Shirts this time!In a series of tweets on Saturday, Elon Musk made good on his promise and unveiled two T-shirts that have the slogan 'Nuke Mars' on them. As if that wasn't enough, the tech mogul literally flirted with Mars, tagging an account posing as the red planet.