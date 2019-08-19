Musk to Drop Nuclear Bombs on Mars, Releases T-Shirt

2019/08/19 | 20:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA – SOURCES
The SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has expressed his excitement to drop nuclear bombs on Mars, so as to make it liveable for humans.
The technocrat has released a couple of merchandise to support the idea in the past as well, such as his special edition ‘Nuke Mars’ mugs.
Now, Musk is down for the plans again! And he has T-Shirts this time!
In a series of tweets on Saturday, Elon Musk made good on his promise and unveiled two T-shirts that have the slogan ‘Nuke Mars’ on them. As if that wasn’t enough, the tech mogul literally flirted with Mars, tagging an account posing as the red planet.
