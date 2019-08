Saudi CP: Sudan’s Stability Integral to Region

2019/08/19 | 23:05

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Saudi Crown Prince Mohammedbin Salman, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, telephoned on Sundayhead of the sovereign council in Sudan, General Abdul Fattah al-Burhan, andleader of the Forces of Freedom and Change, Ahmed Rabie.He congratulated them on signing the historic power-sharingagreement on Saturday, saying the stability of Sudan was integral to the region.He underlined the Kingdom's support for Sudan and its peopleto enhance security and stability in the country following the signing of thedeal.Crown Prince Mohammed later telephoned Ethiopian PrimeMinister Abiy Ahmed to express his appreciation for the role played by hiscountry in bringing the Sudanese parties together.He also telephoned head of the African Union CommissionMoussa Faki to offer his congratulations on the signing of the deal.The agreement paves the way for a transitional government andeventual elections. It provides for the sovereign council as the highestauthority in the country but largely delegates executive powers to the cabinetof ministers.