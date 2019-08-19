Saudi CP: Sudan’s Stability Integral to Region

2019/08/19 | 23:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed
bin Salman, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, telephoned on Sunday
head of the sovereign council in Sudan, General Abdul Fattah al-Burhan, and
leader of the Forces of Freedom and Change, Ahmed Rabie.He congratulated them on signing the historic power-sharing
agreement on Saturday, saying the stability of Sudan was integral to the region.He underlined the Kingdom's support for Sudan and its people
to enhance security and stability in the country following the signing of the
deal.Crown Prince Mohammed later telephoned Ethiopian Prime
Minister Abiy Ahmed to express his appreciation for the role played by his
country in bringing the Sudanese parties together.He also telephoned head of the African Union Commission
Moussa Faki to offer his congratulations on the signing of the deal.The agreement paves the way for a transitional government and
eventual elections. It provides for the sovereign council as the highest
authority in the country but largely delegates executive powers to the cabinet
of ministers.
