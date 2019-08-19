عربي | كوردى


Saudi CP: Sudan’s Stability Integral to Region

Saudi CP: Sudan’s Stability Integral to Region
2019/08/19 | 23:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed

bin Salman, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, telephoned on Sunday

head of the sovereign council in Sudan, General Abdul Fattah al-Burhan, and

leader of the Forces of Freedom and Change, Ahmed Rabie.He congratulated them on signing the historic power-sharing

agreement on Saturday, saying the stability of Sudan was integral to the region.He underlined the Kingdom's support for Sudan and its people

to enhance security and stability in the country following the signing of the

deal.Crown Prince Mohammed later telephoned Ethiopian Prime

Minister Abiy Ahmed to express his appreciation for the role played by his

country in bringing the Sudanese parties together.He also telephoned head of the African Union Commission

Moussa Faki to offer his congratulations on the signing of the deal.The agreement paves the way for a transitional government and

eventual elections. It provides for the sovereign council as the highest

authority in the country but largely delegates executive powers to the cabinet

of ministers.

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW