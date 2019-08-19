Houthis threaten global energy security: Arab coalition

2019/08/19 | 23:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The Arab coalition fighting to restore the internationally
recognized government in Yemen on Monday denounced a Houthi attack on a Saudi
Aramco gas plant in Saudi Arabia.
The militants claimed 10 drones struck the Shaybah natural
gas liquefaction plant near the border with the UAE on Saturday.
“The Houthi militia have endangered global energy security by
targeting Shaybah oil field in Saudi Arabia,” spokesperson Col. Turki Al-Maliki
said.
The militants, who are based in Yemen and backed by Iran,
have used drones laden with explosives to target infrastructure in the Kingdom.
Speaking at a weekly press conference in Riyadh, Col.
Al-Maliki said the that Houthi and Daesh militias are conducting simultaneous
operations in Yemen, stressing that the Houthis, who sparked the Yemen war in
2014, continue to pose a clear threat in the southern Red Sea.
The coalition, which includes Saudi Arabia and the UAE,
intervened in the Yemen conflict in 2015 to support forces loyal to the
internationally recognized government after it was driven from the capital
Sanaa by the Houthis.
