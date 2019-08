Houthis threaten global energy security: Arab coalition

2019/08/19 | 23:40

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- The Arab coalition fighting to restore the internationallyrecognized government in Yemen on Monday denounced a Houthi attack on a SaudiAramco gas plant in Saudi Arabia.The militants claimed 10 drones struck the Shaybah naturalgas liquefaction plant near the border with the UAE on Saturday.“The Houthi militia have endangered global energy security bytargeting Shaybah oil field in Saudi Arabia,” spokesperson Col. Turki Al-Malikisaid.The militants, who are based in Yemen and backed by Iran,have used drones laden with explosives to target infrastructure in the Kingdom.Speaking at a weekly press conference in Riyadh, Col.Al-Maliki said the that Houthi and Daesh militias are conducting simultaneousoperations in Yemen, stressing that the Houthis, who sparked the Yemen war in2014, continue to pose a clear threat in the southern Red Sea.The coalition, which includes Saudi Arabia and the UAE,intervened in the Yemen conflict in 2015 to support forces loyal to theinternationally recognized government after it was driven from the capitalSanaa by the Houthis.