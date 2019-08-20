عربي | كوردى


Russia nuclear monitoring sites lost contact after mystery blast

2019/08/20 | 00:15
Two Russian nuclear monitoring stations—specifically

designed to detect radiation— “went silent” in the days following an explosion of what many believe was a nuclear-powered

missile earlier this month during tests at a remote base, a nuclear

official said in an email Sunday.Lassina Zerbo, the head of

the Comprehensive Nuclear Test  Ban Treaty Organization, told The

Wall Street Journal in an email that two days after the explosion that the

monitoring stations in Kirov and Dubna suffered “communication and network

issues.”There have been reports that Russia has not been fully

transparent about what occurred at a military base in the far northern

Arkhangelsk region. The initial report from the country’s nuclear agency said

that five workers were killed in a rocket engine explosion. The Guardian

reported that radiation levels in Severodvinsk, a nearby city, increased 20

times above normal for about a half hour after the explosion.It has been reported that residents in the area have been

stocking up on iodine, which helps reduce the effects of radiation exposure.Two days later, Russia’s state-controlled nuclear agency Rosatom

acknowledged that the explosion occurred on an offshore platform during tests

of a “nuclear isotope power source,” and that it killed five nuclear engineers

and injured three others. It’s still not clear whether those casualties were in

addition to the earlier dead and injured.H.I. Sutton, a contributor to Forbes, reported that there has been speculation about what

exactly Russia was testing at the time of the explosion. One theory, according

to his analysis, is that Moscow was testing a “mega-torpedo” nearby, which

is reportedly 30 times larger than submarine torpedoes considered

“heavyweight.”The

report said, “Launched from a large submarine, potentially from under the

protection of the arctic ice cap, it would virtually have unlimited range and

Russia claims that it will run so deep that it cannot realistically be

countered with existing weapons.”President Trump took to Twitter and said the U.S. is

"learning" from the missile explosion and said the U.S. has more

advanced technology but did not elaborate.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


