US Ambassador to Iraq claims ISIS poses threat in Iraq

2024-03-25 15:00:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The US Ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski, told Reuters in an interview in Baghdad that ISIS remains a threat in Iraq and that the US-led military coalition is still working with Iraq to completely eliminate the group. Iraqi leaders, including Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, said earlier that ISIS no longer constituted […]

