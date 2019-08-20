عربي | كوردى


PM welcomes FIFA's decision and calls for intensified efforts to achieve a comprehensive lifting of the ban on all Iraqi stadiums

2019/08/20 | 18:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Minister of Industry opens new factory in Anbar

Saleh Abdullah, Minister of Industry and Minerals, opened a factory of asphalt coatings in Anbar province, which is considred the first industrial project there after liberating the province, INA's correspondent said.





