PM welcomes FIFA's decision and calls for intensified efforts to achieve a comprehensive lifting of the ban on all Iraqi stadiums

2019/08/20 | 18:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Minister of Industry opens new factory in Anbar
Saleh Abdullah, Minister of Industry and Minerals, opened a factory of asphalt coatings in Anbar province, which is considred the first industrial project there after liberating the province, INA's correspondent said.
