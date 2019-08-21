عربي | كوردى


Security official: opening all the roads that leading to Balad air base

2019/08/21 | 05:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

 ‏Al-Hatimiya police station, Lieutenant Colonel Uday Al-Tamimi, announced to the Iraqi News Agency that all roads around Balad air base were opened to vehicles.



Al-Tamimi said: The movement returned to normal, after the success of civil defense teams to extinguish the fire amassed equipment.‏Baghdad-INA



