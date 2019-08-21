Home › INA › Security official: opening all the roads that leading to Balad air base

Security official: opening all the roads that leading to Balad air base

2019/08/21 | 05:45



‏Al-Hatimiya police station, Lieutenant Colonel Uday Al-Tamimi, announced to the Iraqi News Agency that all roads around Balad air base were opened to vehicles.







Al-Tamimi said: The movement returned to normal, after the success of civil defense teams to extinguish the fire amassed equipment.‏Baghdad-INA







