Egypt: WFP Egypt Country Brief, July 2019

2019/08/21 | 14:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: World Food Programme
Country: Egypt, Iraq, Syrian Arab Republic, Yemen
In Numbers
107,636 people assisted in July 2019
38.5 mt of food assistance distributed
US$ 2.9 m cash-based transfers (CBT) made
US$ 40.3 m six months (August 2019-January 2020) net funding requirements
Operational Updates
• As part of WFP’s successful community hub activities, First Aid trainings were provided by the Egyptian Red Crescent for 75 mothers and siblings of community school children. In addition, 125 farmers were trained on water saving techniques and canal lining to better manage limited water resources.
• An awareness campaign on the importance of personal hygiene highlighted how to best maintain hygienic practices through activities including lectures and puppet shows in 12 community hubs in Luxor.
• WFP promoted social cohesion in schools through 50 puppet plays on anti-bullying, reaching 5,000 primary school students. Amid positive feedback, an additional 520 wooden puppet theatres were distributed to public schools in Cairo, Alexandria, Damietta and Obour.
• As part of school rehabilitation work, WFP completed the renovation of 4 public primary schools in Alexandria, benefiting approximately 4,000 Egyptian and Syrian students.
• As part of WFP’s refugee response, WFP supported 101,449 Syrian, African, Yemeni and Iraqi refugees through food assistance. Other support included livelihood trainings benefiting 60 beneficiaries and nutrition support to 4,347 pregnant and lactating women (PLW).
• WFP and the Sawiris Foundation for Social Development are undertaking preparations for the launch of a 1,000 Days awareness and social behavioural change campaign project in Qena governorate.
• WFP and the Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation held 25 trainings for smallholder farmers on cultivation of newly introduced varieties of sorghum, sugarcane and cash crops.
• To promote income diversification among farmers, 391 women and men were trained on raising ducks, goats and beekeeping. As part of WFP’s ongoing in-kind micro-credit scheme, a total of 1,179 participants received livestock for livelihood support.
