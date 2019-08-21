MOD announces the details behind Balad fire

2019/08/21 | 21:25
INA – BAGHDAD
Ministry of Defence confirmed on Wednesday that the fire that yesterday’s Tuesday occured in Popular Mobilization Forces – PMU’s camp and not in Balad Air-base.
“Yesterday’s fire wasn’t as big as the fire of Eagle camp. It didn’t occur in the store specifically, but in parts of the camp,” said the Head of Media and Public relations Office, Tahseen al-Khafaji to INA.
Al-Khafaji said that the camp is on the north-east of Balad Air-base and the Minister of Dence along with the Chief of Staff went to the place of incident at the moment of the fire start.
