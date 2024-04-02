Truck driver arrested for killing six students in Basra

2024-04-02 22:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Basra – At least six students were killed and 14 injured Tuesday when a truck ploughed into them on their way out of school in Iraq’s southern province of Basra, authorities said. “Police in Basra arrested the truck driver who ran over six students, killing them and injuring 14” others in the Al-Hartha region, interior […]

