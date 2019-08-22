Home › INA › The Minister of Commerce instructs to inventory the remaining quantities of wheat in the fields for the four governorates that were not marketed during the marketing season

The Minister of Commerce instructs to inventory the remaining quantities of wheat in the fields for the four governorates that were not marketed during the marketing season

2019/08/22 | 22:35



Baghdad - INA







The Ministry of Commerce announced on Thursday that its Minister Mohammad Hashim Al-Ani Ouzob and urgently to inventory the remaining quantities of wheat crop and indicate its return to the farmer or farms in real time and inventory of cultivated areas and submit reports within three days.







The ministry said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency that Minister Mohammad Hashem al-Ani chaired an extensive meeting with a number of those involved in the marketing campaign for wheat crop and in the presence of the Director General of the General Company for Grains Trade Before the peasants in the provinces of Najaf, Wasit, Diyala and Nineveh.







He added that the minister praised during the meeting the great success achieved in the marketing season of wheat harvest in all governorates by adhering to the controls and mechanisms prepared by the marketing centers in terms of organizing entry and receipt dates and giving priority according to lists prepared in advance.



















