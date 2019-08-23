Home › kurdistan 24 › Baghdad calls for prosecution of Iranian airport officer who beat Iraqi woman

Baghdad calls for prosecution of Iranian airport officer who beat Iraqi woman

2019/08/23 | 19:10























The Iraqi woman who claimed to have been assaulted and the purported Iranian airport officer accused of doing so. (Photo: Social Media)































ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraq’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs foreign said on Friday that it will ask Tehran to prosecute a security officer at an airport in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad who is alleged to have beaten a 50-year-old Iraqi female traveler five days earlier.



“Upon receiving the news that an Iraqi woman was attacked in Mashhad airport, the ministry has followed closely to find out about the incident,” read a ministry statement.



“Foreign Minister Mr. Mohamad A. al-Hakim directed the Consul General in Mashhad to clarify the details of the incident and prepare a memorandum to the Iranian Foreign Ministry to take the necessary legal measures against the aggressor.”



On Sunday, when the Iranian first lieutenant reportedly beat the woman, she appeared in a video widely circulated on social media in which she described the incident. Many Iraqis have shared comments of sympathy with the woman and called for action against the alleged attacker.



In the video, the woman can be seen with a black eye, visibly upset and recounting the incident.















































Mashhad, in Razavi Khorasan Province, is the second-most populous city in Iran and is a major pilgrimage destination for Shia Muslims due to religious shrines located there.



Friday's statement added that the ministry was working in coordination with the Iranian Embassy in Baghdad and that its spokesperson had been instructed to visit the woman, now back home in the city of Najaf.



Local media also reported that an aide to the Iranian consul in Najaf visited the woman’s house and apologized for the incident.



“Iraq treats the arrivals to its territory humanely and with respect, and we call on all countries of the world to reciprocate with the Iraqis on their territory,” said the foreign ministry in a previous statement released on Thursday.



Editing by John J. Catherine











