Iraqi former PM Maliki threatens response if Israel involved in attacks on PMF

2019/08/24 | 02:45



BAGHDAD,— Former Iraqi Prime Minister and the head of the State of Law Coalition Nouri al-Maliki warned on Friday of a “strong response” if Israel is proven to have been behind recent airstrikes on pro-Iran Shiite militias of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) bases in Iraq.



A series of blasts in the past few weeks have hit weapon depots and bases belonging to paramilitary PMF groups in Iraq, many of them backed by Israel’s regional foe Iran. The Shiite groups blamed the United States and Israel for the blasts on Wednesday.



Many of the PMF’s constituent brigades have close ties with Tehran and the US and Israel have warned of Tehran’s use of proxy militias in Iraq and Syria.



“The security of the Iraqi border is the joint responsibility of the region’s countries. It is the responsibility of all countries,” Maliki added.



While they have officially been explained as accidents caused by summer heat, poor storage, and negligence, rumors have swirled about Israeli involvement with senior Iraqi officials blaming the country and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu doing little to tamp down speculation.



Maliki served as the Prime Minister of Iraq from 2006 until 2014, and is still the leader of Shia Islamic Dawa Party, the fourth-largest parliamentary bloc in parliament with 25 seats. He is known for his strong affiliation and allegiance to neighboring Iran.



His comments came hours after two anonymous US officials confirmed to the Associated Press that Israel was responsible for targeting facilities of pro-Iran Shia Hashd al-Shaabi militias PMF. The attacks included the bombing of a weapons depot in July that killed two militia commanders.



The US-led coalition for its part has denied any involvement in the recent incidents, noting that its presence was that of a guest of the Iraqi government.



Tellingly, however, no physical evidence of airstrikes or of Israeli involvement have been produced by the PMF or the Iraqi government so far.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hinted on Thursday of possible Israeli involvement in attacks against Iranian-linked targets in Iraq.



In an interview with Russian-language Israeli television Channel 9, broadcast on Thursday, Netanyahu was asked whether Israel would operate against Iranian targets in Iraq if needed, he said:



“We are operating – not just if needed, we are operating in many areas against a state that wants to annihilate us. Of course I gave the security forces a free hand and instructed them to do anything necessary to thwart Iran’s plans.”



