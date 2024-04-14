Iraq shuts down airspace as Iran begins attack on Israel

Iraq News Now

2024-04-14 05:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad – Iraq announced late on Saturday it was closing its airspace and suspending all air traffic after neighbouring Iran launched a drone attack on Israel. “Iraq’s airspace has been closed and air traffic has been halted”, Transport Minister Razzak al-Saadawi told state news agency INA. The Civil Aviation Authority said the closure would last […]

