Iraqi PM meets with Iraqi community in Washington DC

2024-04-15 16:20:05 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, met with the Iraqi community in Washington DC and other American states on the sidelines of his official visit to the United States. Al-Sudani conveyed gratitude to the Iraqi communities in the US and throughout the world, emphasizing that Iraq is for all Iraqis and […]

