Protests continue against Zarif's visit to Paris

2019/08/24 | 19:00

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Iranians residing in France, supporters of the Iranian Resistance,and human rights organizations took part in a rally against the visit to Parisby Javad Zarif, the mullahs' foreign minister.Hundreds of Iranians took part in the protest, which started inthe early hours of Friday at Place du Trocadero in Paris.Demonstrators carried a large banner that read "ExpelZarif." They chanted: "Zarif is a terrorist, expel him.”One of the placards carried by the demonstrators had the writing:"End making concessions to the mullahs.” Another placard read: “Shut downthe Iranian regime’s espionage centers in Europe.”The Paris District 1 municipality installed a large banner on thecity hall opposing Zarif’s visit. The banner read: "Iran's Mullahs and itsForeign Minister violate our principles. We do not welcome them.”France is Zarif's last stop on a European tour that began lastweekend. His visits to Finland, Sweden, and Norway have been met with loudprotests by Iranians residing in each of these countries. The protestshighlighted widespread human rights abuses in Iran and the role of the mullahs'regime in terrorism and crisis-making in the region. In response to objectionsto the trip, the Swedish Foreign Minister stated that her government had not invitedZarif and he had come to Sweden at his own request.