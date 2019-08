Oil prices slide as U.S.-China trade war escalates

2019/08/24 | 20:10

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Oil prices fell on Friday after China unveiled retaliatorytariffs against about $75 billion worth of U.S. goods including crude oil,another escalation of a protracted trade dispute between the world’s twolargest economies.Brent crude futures fell 58 cents, or 1%, to settle at $59.34 abarrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $1.18, or 2.1%,to settle at $54.17 a barrel.WTI lost 1.3% for the week,while Brent rose 1.2% during the week.China’s commerce ministrysaid it would impose additional tariffs of 5% or 10% on a total of 5,078products originating from the United States, including crude oil, agriculturalproducts such as soybeans, and small aircraft.In retaliation, U.S.President Donald Trump said he was ordering U.S. companies to look at ways toclose operations in China and make products in the United States.“We still view theU.S.-Chinese trade standoff as a major bearish consideration that will likelybe requiring additional downward oil demand adjustments as this year proceeds,”said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates.Investors also focused on aspeech by U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell at an annual economicsymposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.The U.S. economy is in a“favorable place” and the Federal Reserve will “act as appropriate” to keep thecurrent economic expansion on track, Powell said.The remarks gave few cluesabout whether the central bank will cut interest rates at its next meeting.St. Louis Federal ReserveBank President James Bullard said policymakers will have a “robust debate”about cutting U.S. interest rates by half a percentage point at their nextpolicy meeting in September.GRAPHIC: Wall Street vs theFed - here.jpgExacerbating concern over thepossibility of recession, U.S. manufacturing industries registered their firstmonth of contraction in almost a decade.“Some have blamed thehesitant tone (for oil prices) on an end-of-summer lull. Yet, in truth, thesense of unease stems from ongoing worries about the global economy,” saidStephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.Tensions in the Middle Easthave kept investors on edge as well. Iran’s foreign minister said talks held onFriday with French President Emmanuel Macron about a landmark 2015 nuclear dealwere “productive.”Iran has said it will scaleback compliance with the pact unless the Europeans find a solution enablingTehran to sell its oil despite U.S. sanctions.U.S. energy firms this weekcut the most oil rigs in about four months, with the rig count falling to thelowest since January 2018, as producers cut spending on new drilling andcompletions.Hedge funds and other moneymanagers raised their bullish wagers on U.S. crude to a three-month high in thelatest week, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said.The speculator group raiseits combined futures and options position in New York and London by 17,541contracts to 217,104 during the week ended Aug. 20.