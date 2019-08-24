عربي | كوردى


Oil prices slide as U.S.-China trade war escalates

2019/08/24 | 20:10
Oil prices fell on Friday after China unveiled retaliatory

tariffs against about $75 billion worth of U.S. goods including crude oil,

another escalation of a protracted trade dispute between the world’s two

largest economies.Brent crude futures fell 58 cents, or 1%, to settle at $59.34 a

barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $1.18, or 2.1%,

to settle at $54.17 a barrel.WTI lost 1.3% for the week,

while Brent rose 1.2% during the week.China’s commerce ministry

said it would impose additional tariffs of 5% or 10% on a total of 5,078

products originating from the United States, including crude oil, agricultural

products such as soybeans, and small aircraft.In retaliation, U.S.

President Donald Trump said he was ordering U.S. companies to look at ways to

close operations in China and make products in the United States.“We still view the

U.S.-Chinese trade standoff as a major bearish consideration that will likely

be requiring additional downward oil demand adjustments as this year proceeds,”

said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates.Investors also focused on a

speech by U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell at an annual economic

symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.The U.S. economy is in a

“favorable place” and the Federal Reserve will “act as appropriate” to keep the

current economic expansion on track, Powell said.The remarks gave few clues

about whether the central bank will cut interest rates at its next meeting.St. Louis Federal Reserve

Bank President James Bullard said policymakers will have a “robust debate”

about cutting U.S. interest rates by half a percentage point at their next

policy meeting in September.GRAPHIC: Wall Street vs the

Fed - here.jpgExacerbating concern over the

possibility of recession, U.S. manufacturing industries registered their first

month of contraction in almost a decade.“Some have blamed the

hesitant tone (for oil prices) on an end-of-summer lull. Yet, in truth, the

sense of unease stems from ongoing worries about the global economy,” said

Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.Tensions in the Middle East

have kept investors on edge as well. Iran’s foreign minister said talks held on

Friday with French President Emmanuel Macron about a landmark 2015 nuclear deal

were “productive.”Iran has said it will scale

back compliance with the pact unless the Europeans find a solution enabling

Tehran to sell its oil despite U.S. sanctions.U.S. energy firms this week

cut the most oil rigs in about four months, with the rig count falling to the

lowest since January 2018, as producers cut spending on new drilling and

completions.Hedge funds and other money

managers raised their bullish wagers on U.S. crude to a three-month high in the

latest week, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said.The speculator group raise

its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 17,541

contracts to 217,104 during the week ended Aug. 20.



