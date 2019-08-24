Home › INA › Iraq and Jordan sign a protocol in the field of peaceful atomic energy

Iraq and Jordan sign a protocol in the field of peaceful atomic energy

2019/08/24 | 23:45



The representative of the Jordanian side Khaled Toukan told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that cooperation will be in the field of energy investment in the field of medical and agricultural through the export of radioactive isotope iodine - 131 for use for diagnostic and therapeutic nuclear medicine.







The Jordanian side was represented by Khaled Toukan, head of the Jordanian Atomic Energy Commission.























