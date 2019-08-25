Home › Baghdad Post › Netanyahu: Iran has no immunity anywhere

Netanyahu: Iran has no immunity anywhere

2019/08/25 | 16:35



Israeli



Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu responded to the thwarting of an



Iranian drone attack on Israel. "In a major operational effort,



we have thwarted an attack against Israel by the Iranian Quds force and Shi'ite



militias"."I reiterate: Iran has no



immunity anywhere. Our forces operate in every sector against the Iranian



aggression. 'If someone rises up to kill you, kill him first.'"I have directed that our



forces be prepared for any scenario. We will continue to take determined and



responsible action against Iran and its proxies for the security of Israel."







