Netanyahu: Iran has no immunity anywhere

2019/08/25 | 16:35
Israeli

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu responded to the thwarting of an

Iranian drone attack on Israel. "In a major operational effort,

we have thwarted an attack against Israel by the Iranian Quds force and Shi'ite

militias"."I reiterate: Iran has no

immunity anywhere. Our forces operate in every sector against the Iranian

aggression. 'If someone rises up to kill you, kill him first.'"I have directed that our

forces be prepared for any scenario. We will continue to take determined and

responsible action against Iran and its proxies for the security of Israel."



