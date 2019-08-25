Netanyahu: Iran has no immunity anywhere

2019/08/25 | 16:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Israeli
Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu responded to the thwarting of an
Iranian drone attack on Israel. "In a major operational effort,
we have thwarted an attack against Israel by the Iranian Quds force and Shi'ite
militias"."I reiterate: Iran has no
immunity anywhere. Our forces operate in every sector against the Iranian
aggression. 'If someone rises up to kill you, kill him first.'"I have directed that our
forces be prepared for any scenario. We will continue to take determined and
responsible action against Iran and its proxies for the security of Israel."
