Iraq Enters The Israel-Iran Proxy War

2019/08/25 | 17:45

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Abdulwahab Al-QassabIraq has become another front in the Israel-Iran proxy wars inthe Middle East. Last July, two suspected attacks were conducted againstIran-allied militias, one in Amerli in Salahuddin governorate north of Baghdadand the other against Camp Ashraf in Diyala governorate, which was previouslyused by American troops. Israel has been worried that the militias' bases havebeen serving as a repository for Iranian missiles that could be wielded againstit. In January 2019, during a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister AdelAbdul-Mahdi, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is reported to havediscussed the role of the militias inhousing Iranian missiles and hinted that the United States would not object ifIsrael attacked the facilities.The first attack resulted in the death of an IranianRevolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander, Abu Alfazl Sarabian, and severalHezbollah and militias soldiers. The Iraqis were not sure about the source ofthe attack while the Iranians considered the IRGC commander a martyr. FromIran’s side, it would make sense to use the militias to deploy missiles inIraq; this would increase Tehran’s area of operations and enable it totransport missiles to Syria and Lebanon. Its inventory of ballisticmissiles could put Riyadh—or even Tel Aviv—within range if launched fromIraqi territory.The other attack followed and targeted Camp Ashraf in Diyalagovernorate, which was once used by the Mujahedin-e-Khalq, an organizationopposed to the Iranian regime. The base is closer to the Iranian border, makingit essential for the IRGC’s operations. It was interesting that these strikescame less than two weeks after Prime Minister Abdul-Mahdi ordered themilitias to be integrated entirely into the Iraqi security forces, a step seenas lessening Iranian influence in the country. Soon after the issuance ofAbdul-Mahdi’s decree, many militias factions like Kataeb Hezbollah slammed itand attributed the policy to the result of US and Saudi pressure. Other IMISfactions, including those close to Iraqi Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani such as theAbbas Combat Division, were obedient and quiet, following the orders of theprime minister—as the commander in chief of the armed forces—withoutresistance.An attack on August 14 against a weapons depot in Baghdad wasalso blamed on Israel. An Israeli imaging firm confirmed that the attackon an IMIS camp south of Baghdad was carried out by Israeli aircraft; itsupported this claim by producing images of the attack. The Iraqi governmenthas remained silent and has not referred to Israel as the responsible party. Infact, most of the government’s statements were verbal and did not hold anyonedirectly accountable. This clearly exposes the volatile and enfeebled state ofthe Iraqi government.The Iraqi prime minister is weak as regards Iranian interests;he has neither the power nor the will to act in more aggressive and vigorousways. This is perhaps due to his hidden connections with Iranian influencecircles inside the Iraqi government or simply because he lacks support from thepolitical and security sectors.Still, the attacks indicate that Israel is looking to widen itstheater of confrontation with Iran to an unwitting Iraq that continues tosuffer from foreign interference. Such an Israeli attempt appears to be conductedunder the watchful–perhaps colluding–eye of the Trump Administration, whichconsiders itself to be an important player in Iraqi politics.