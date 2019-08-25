Iran Wanted Revenge Over Iraq Strike. Israel Foiled It – for Now

2019/08/25 | 17:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Amos Harel
Israel and
Iran find themselves once again, for the third time in a year and a half, in a
round of exchanged blows and revenge-fueled assaults that in extreme
circumstances, which could deteriorate into a broader conflict. But this time,
as opposed to the tension that played out between February and May of last
year, the clashes span a larger area, which according to media reports
stretches beyond Syria, to Iraq and Lebanon as well.The Israel Defense Forces said
Saturday night that it had managed to thwart an Iranian plan to
launch drone strikes at military and infrastructure targets in northern Israel.
The first attempt of the Al-Quds Brigades of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards
was disrupted on Thursday under circumstances that have not been disclosed. On
Saturday night the Israel Air Force struck a base in the village of Aqraba,
southeast of Damascus, from which the drone strike was to have originated. The
Israeli action was relatively extensive, but at the moment there are no reports
from Syria regarding casualties. According to the IDF, Shi’ite militiamen and
Revolutionary Guards were at the base.In an unusual step, Israel
revealed a fairly large number of details about the assault with both the IDF
Spokesperson’s Unit and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issuing statements
about it. Netanyahu, his bureau said, had spent the night in the air force war
room along with IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi. In its statements, Israel
departed, albeit not for the first time, from its policy of ambiguity with
regard to most incidents in Syria in recent years. The reason for this might be
that in this case the action was to stop a threat ahead of time, a moment before
an Iranian assault. Of course, it’s possible that electoral considerations were
also at work here.Another
interesting incident happened during the night. Explosions were heard in Beirut
and Hezbollah said two drones that had approached Dahyeh, the Shi’ite suburb
south of Beirut, had crashed. In that case, Israel has volunteered no
information. Israel rarely attacks in Lebanon, and certainly avoids doing so
from the air. Hezbollah
has in the past marked aerial attacks in Lebanon as its red line (while showing
restraint when it came to dozens of assaults attributed to Israel against the
organization’s weapons-smuggling convoys in Syria). And even when Israel
uncovered factories to produce precision weapons in Beirut, it preferred doing
so via Netanyahu’s speech in the United Nations and not by bombings.This time, meanwhile, Israel has
not reacted to the incident in Beirut. Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan
Nasrallah, who is usually happy to appear as Lebanon’s protector, is set to
address the incident in a speech later Sunday.According to the Lebanese
government and Hezbollah, the organization disrupted an Israeli UAV assault.
However, another possibility is that the UAVs or drones that fell were not
Israeli, but rather Iranian, and they were connected to plans to thwart attack
plans an Al-Quds force following the attacks in Syria. Israel and Hezbollah may
have a common interest here in calming things down, at least on the Lebanese
front.The IDF
and Netanyahu have an advantage in the north The
thwarted Iranian action was apparently planned as revenge for an assault
on a weapons warehouse belonging to the Iran-backed Shi’ite militias in
Iraq on July 19, which was attributed to Israel. Tehran saw this as an Israeli
attempt to expand the arena of conflict. Even the United States objected to the
assault, over concern that it would hinder ties with the government in Baghdad,
and it made sure to leak details and criticism of Israel to the New York Times,
which was published on Friday.On
Thursday, in a very unusual departure from the policy of logical information
security, Tehran even hinted of an expected response on its part. A commentator
close to the Revolutionary Guards wrote in the Iranian newspaper Kayhan that
Israeli actions in Iraq and Syria would be met with surprises, such as launches
of UAVs at sensitive security targets, ports and nuclear sites in Israel. The
plan that was foiled, according to the IDF, was identical to the action
threatened beforehand by the commentator.The
repeated strikes against Iranian targets in Syria show the IDF’s advantage when
the conflict with the Revolutionary Guards takes place close to Israel’s
border. The Israeli intelligence community monitors events in Syria closely and
the air force is able to strike the Iranians and disrupt their plans without
great difficulty so far.But
that is not to say that Iran has given up its aspirations in Syria. After the
many assaults last year, the Iranians made changes in its deployment, such as
moving the focus of their activities from the Damascus airport to the T4 air
base near Homs, which is farther from Israel. They have not abandoned their
attempts to strengthen their military presence in Syria and have not stopped
smuggling weapons to Hezbollah.Iranian
revenge now depends on whether the Revolutionary Guards are still capable of
immediate responses, but it also depends on the magnitude of casualties. If it
turns out that Iranians were killed in the Israeli action, among them senior
figures, the motivation for revenge will be greater. The IDF has already taken
a number of defensive steps, including the deployment of Iron Dome aerial
defense batteries in the north.This
is all happening in the backdrop of tension between the United States and Iran
in the Persian Gulf and the crisis over the American withdrawal from the
nuclear agreement. The Trump administration has already made it clear that the
U.S. doesn’t want war with Iran, but the friction between the two sides is
ongoing and the Iranians can continue to attack targets associated with the oil
industry in Saudi Arabia and the Emirates, as they do against Israel from
Syria.The
assault in Syria and the incident in Lebanon shed a different light on claims
critical of the government over a lack of offensive action toward Hamas in the
Gaza Strip. And as in the affair of the discovery and destruction of tunnels
dug by Hezbollah in Lebanon in December, it turned out belatedly that
there are other considerations behind the policy of restraint in the Gaza
Strip, which are not always disclosed to the public in real time.The
tension in the north is increasing as the election campaign reaches its final
lap ahead of Election Day on September 17. The prime minister is preparing for
elections while in the background are deadly attacks in the West Bank and
growing friction with Hamas in Gaza that could lead to another exchange of
blows there. But in the north, as opposed to Gaza, Netanyahu meanwhile feels
comfortable politically: He appears to be in control of the situation and is
managing the use of force relatively cautiously. At the moment, no Israeli
citizens have not been directly threatened or injured in the north. And so
Netanyahu will probably try to politically leverage military action in Syria,
while trying to limit as much as possible discussion of the situation of
residents of the Gaza border area.As
for the north, Netanyahu’s opponents don’t have much to say except to express
somewhat forced support of the government’s policy and the IDF’s actions. And
yet, the question arises as to whether the decision (as reported) to expand
Israeli assaults to Iraq was not too great a risk and whether this was not the
straw that broke the Iranian camel’s back and drew Saturday night’s attempted
response.
