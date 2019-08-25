Home › Baghdad Post › Iran Wanted Revenge Over Iraq Strike. Israel Foiled It – for Now

Iran Wanted Revenge Over Iraq Strike. Israel Foiled It – for Now

2019/08/25























Amos Harel















Israel and



Iran find themselves once again, for the third time in a year and a half, in a



round of exchanged blows and revenge-fueled assaults that in extreme



circumstances, which could deteriorate into a broader conflict. But this time,



as opposed to the tension that played out between February and May of last



year, the clashes span a larger area, which according to media reports



stretches beyond Syria, to Iraq and Lebanon as well.The Israel Defense Forces said



Saturday night that it had managed to thwart an Iranian plan to



launch drone strikes at military and infrastructure targets in northern Israel.



The first attempt of the Al-Quds Brigades of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards



was disrupted on Thursday under circumstances that have not been disclosed. On



Saturday night the Israel Air Force struck a base in the village of Aqraba,



southeast of Damascus, from which the drone strike was to have originated. The



Israeli action was relatively extensive, but at the moment there are no reports



from Syria regarding casualties. According to the IDF, Shi’ite militiamen and



Revolutionary Guards were at the base.In an unusual step, Israel



revealed a fairly large number of details about the assault with both the IDF



Spokesperson’s Unit and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issuing statements



about it. Netanyahu, his bureau said, had spent the night in the air force war



room along with IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi. In its statements, Israel



departed, albeit not for the first time, from its policy of ambiguity with



regard to most incidents in Syria in recent years. The reason for this might be



that in this case the action was to stop a threat ahead of time, a moment before



an Iranian assault. Of course, it’s possible that electoral considerations were



also at work here.Another



interesting incident happened during the night. Explosions were heard in Beirut



and Hezbollah said two drones that had approached Dahyeh, the Shi’ite suburb



south of Beirut, had crashed. In that case, Israel has volunteered no



information. Israel rarely attacks in Lebanon, and certainly avoids doing so



from the air. Hezbollah



has in the past marked aerial attacks in Lebanon as its red line (while showing



restraint when it came to dozens of assaults attributed to Israel against the



organization’s weapons-smuggling convoys in Syria). And even when Israel



uncovered factories to produce precision weapons in Beirut, it preferred doing



so via Netanyahu’s speech in the United Nations and not by bombings.This time, meanwhile, Israel has



not reacted to the incident in Beirut. Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan



Nasrallah, who is usually happy to appear as Lebanon’s protector, is set to



address the incident in a speech later Sunday.According to the Lebanese



government and Hezbollah, the organization disrupted an Israeli UAV assault.



However, another possibility is that the UAVs or drones that fell were not



Israeli, but rather Iranian, and they were connected to plans to thwart attack



plans an Al-Quds force following the attacks in Syria. Israel and Hezbollah may



have a common interest here in calming things down, at least on the Lebanese



front.The IDF



and Netanyahu have an advantage in the north The



thwarted Iranian action was apparently planned as revenge for an assault



on a weapons warehouse belonging to the Iran-backed Shi’ite militias in



Iraq on July 19, which was attributed to Israel. Tehran saw this as an Israeli



attempt to expand the arena of conflict. Even the United States objected to the



assault, over concern that it would hinder ties with the government in Baghdad,



and it made sure to leak details and criticism of Israel to the New York Times,



which was published on Friday.On



Thursday, in a very unusual departure from the policy of logical information



security, Tehran even hinted of an expected response on its part. A commentator



close to the Revolutionary Guards wrote in the Iranian newspaper Kayhan that



Israeli actions in Iraq and Syria would be met with surprises, such as launches



of UAVs at sensitive security targets, ports and nuclear sites in Israel. The



plan that was foiled, according to the IDF, was identical to the action



threatened beforehand by the commentator.The



repeated strikes against Iranian targets in Syria show the IDF’s advantage when



the conflict with the Revolutionary Guards takes place close to Israel’s



border. The Israeli intelligence community monitors events in Syria closely and



the air force is able to strike the Iranians and disrupt their plans without



great difficulty so far.But



that is not to say that Iran has given up its aspirations in Syria. After the



many assaults last year, the Iranians made changes in its deployment, such as



moving the focus of their activities from the Damascus airport to the T4 air



base near Homs, which is farther from Israel. They have not abandoned their



attempts to strengthen their military presence in Syria and have not stopped



smuggling weapons to Hezbollah.Iranian



revenge now depends on whether the Revolutionary Guards are still capable of



immediate responses, but it also depends on the magnitude of casualties. If it



turns out that Iranians were killed in the Israeli action, among them senior



figures, the motivation for revenge will be greater. The IDF has already taken



a number of defensive steps, including the deployment of Iron Dome aerial



defense batteries in the north.This



is all happening in the backdrop of tension between the United States and Iran



in the Persian Gulf and the crisis over the American withdrawal from the



nuclear agreement. The Trump administration has already made it clear that the



U.S. doesn’t want war with Iran, but the friction between the two sides is



ongoing and the Iranians can continue to attack targets associated with the oil



industry in Saudi Arabia and the Emirates, as they do against Israel from



Syria.The



assault in Syria and the incident in Lebanon shed a different light on claims



critical of the government over a lack of offensive action toward Hamas in the



Gaza Strip. And as in the affair of the discovery and destruction of tunnels



dug by Hezbollah in Lebanon in December, it turned out belatedly that



there are other considerations behind the policy of restraint in the Gaza



Strip, which are not always disclosed to the public in real time.The



tension in the north is increasing as the election campaign reaches its final



lap ahead of Election Day on September 17. The prime minister is preparing for



elections while in the background are deadly attacks in the West Bank and



growing friction with Hamas in Gaza that could lead to another exchange of



blows there. But in the north, as opposed to Gaza, Netanyahu meanwhile feels



comfortable politically: He appears to be in control of the situation and is



managing the use of force relatively cautiously. At the moment, no Israeli



citizens have not been directly threatened or injured in the north. And so



Netanyahu will probably try to politically leverage military action in Syria,



while trying to limit as much as possible discussion of the situation of



residents of the Gaza border area.As



for the north, Netanyahu’s opponents don’t have much to say except to express



somewhat forced support of the government’s policy and the IDF’s actions. And



yet, the question arises as to whether the decision (as reported) to expand



Israeli assaults to Iraq was not too great a risk and whether this was not the



straw that broke the Iranian camel’s back and drew Saturday night’s attempted



