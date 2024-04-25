2024-04-25 16:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi President, Abdul Latif Rashid, received an invitation on Wednesday from the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, to take part in the 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (COP 29), which will convene next November in Baku, Azerbaijan. The invitation was handed over to the Iraqi President by the Azerbaijani Ambassador to […]

The post Iraqi President invited to take part in COP 29 in Baku appeared first on Iraqi News.