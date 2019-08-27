Israel reveals information on 2 Lebanese terrorists killed in Syria strike

2019/08/27 | 12:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Israeli army Spokesperson's Unit released detailed information on Monday morning on the two Lebanese militants who were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Syria on Sunday.The two casualties were Hassem Yussuf Zabib from Nabatieh in southern Lebanon, born in 1996, and Yasser Ahmed Tzahr from Beleide village, born in 1997.
The Israeli reports that the two visited Iran several times this year and went through training targeted at operation of unmanned aerial vehicles and explosive drones at the Quds Force base.Israel even published pictures of the two on board a flight to Iran to take part in one of the training sessions.On Sunday, the army released a video of Iranian forces preparing a drone launch in Syria on Thursday.The video shows the Iranian forces carrying a drone and preparing it for its planned launch point located in the village of Arneh, Syria, an attempt which was foiled by the army's strike, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Sunday.
