Iraqi PM launches sewage project in Baghdad’s Al-Wahda district

2024-05-16 16:20:05 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, launched on Thursday a sewage project in the Al-Wahda district in southern Baghdad. The project is one of four that are underway to treat sewage in different areas of Baghdad, with a total budget of one trillion Iraqi dinars (around $768.6 million), according to a […]

