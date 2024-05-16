Kurdistan's Presidency Chief of Staff meets with diplomatic representatives

2024-05-16 18:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Chief of the Kurdistan Region Presidency Diwan, Fawzi Hariri, convened a meeting with consuls and representatives from diplomatic missions.

The Kurdish Presidency stated that Diwan's head discussed key topics during the meeting, including the latest political developments within the Kurdistan Region, the ongoing efforts led by President Nechirvan Barzani to resolve longstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad, and the Kurdistan Parliament elections.

The meeting also addressed recent diplomatic meetings and visits undertaken by the President of the Kurdistan Region, along with other essential matters pertinent to the attendees.