Erbil to host international conference on reconstruction with 365 companies, 18 countries

Shafaq News/ Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, is set to host the 14th edition of the Construction, Building, and Reconstruction Exhibition next week (May 21st to 24th), with over 365 companies from 18 countries slated to participate.

Mohammed Shareef, Chairman of the Board of Pyramids Group Companies, told Shafaq News Agency, "This exhibition enjoys support from the Kurdistan Regional Government and will showcase innovative concepts in construction and reconstruction."

Shareef highlighted that "participating companies specialize in construction materials, electrical supplies, and various infrastructure-related products."

"Many of these companies are exploring investment opportunities and considering setting up joint ventures in the Kurdistan Region," he said.