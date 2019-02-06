Italy to back Iraq in health, education: Conte

2019/02/06 | 23:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Italian
Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Wednesday affirmed Italy's support to Iraq and
its people in the reconstruction phase, adding that his country will also back
Iraq in economic fields, health and education.During talks between Iraqi Prime Minister
Adil Abdul Mahdi and his Italian counterpart in Baghdad on Wednesday, the two top
diplomats discussed ways of enhancing cooperation between the two countries in
all fields.They also reviewed efforts to support
security and stability in the region, a statement by Abdul Mahdi's office read.Abdul Mahdi commended Italy's cooperation
with Iraq in confronting terrorism and expressed appreciation of the
"friendship" between the two countries.Conte started his visit on Wednesday to
Baghdad where he also met with President Barham Salih. He then left Baghdad for
Erbil.
