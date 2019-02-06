عربي | كوردى
Italy to back Iraq in health, education: Conte
2019/02/06 | 23:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Italian

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Wednesday affirmed Italy's support to Iraq and

its people in the reconstruction phase, adding that his country will also back

Iraq in economic fields, health and education.During talks between Iraqi Prime Minister

Adil Abdul Mahdi and his Italian counterpart in Baghdad on Wednesday, the two top

diplomats discussed ways of enhancing cooperation between the two countries in

all fields.They also reviewed efforts to support

security and stability in the region, a statement by Abdul Mahdi's office read.Abdul Mahdi commended Italy's cooperation

with Iraq in confronting terrorism and expressed appreciation of the

"friendship" between the two countries.Conte started his visit on Wednesday to

Baghdad where he also met with President Barham Salih. He then left Baghdad for

Erbil.





