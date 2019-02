Italy to back Iraq in health, education: Conte

2019/02/06 | 23:20

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- ItalianPrime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Wednesday affirmed Italy's support to Iraq andits people in the reconstruction phase, adding that his country will also backIraq in economic fields, health and education.During talks between Iraqi Prime MinisterAdil Abdul Mahdi and his Italian counterpart in Baghdad on Wednesday, the two topdiplomats discussed ways of enhancing cooperation between the two countries inall fields.They also reviewed efforts to supportsecurity and stability in the region, a statement by Abdul Mahdi's office read.Abdul Mahdi commended Italy's cooperationwith Iraq in confronting terrorism and expressed appreciation of the"friendship" between the two countries.Conte started his visit on Wednesday toBaghdad where he also met with President Barham Salih. He then left Baghdad forErbil.