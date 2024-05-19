Baghdad announces commitment to nationwide census date

2024-05-19 20:20:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Planning, Mohammed Tamim, said on Sunday that the population census will take place on November 20, 2024, as planned. Tamim mentioned in a statement that he met with officials in the Planning Ministry, where he reviewed the stages of work and the progress made in field procedures and […]

