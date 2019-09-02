Iraq: United Nations expresses concern over return of IDPs from Ninewa to AlAnbar, Kirkuk and Salah al-Din governorates [EN/AR/KU]

2019/09/02 | 18:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Iraq
Country: Iraq
2 September 2019 (Baghdad) - Humanitarian Coordinator of the United Nations
in Iraq Marta Ruedas expressed her concerns regarding the means and methods of
transfers of internally displaced persons (IDPs) living in camps in Ninewa
Governorate over the past ten days. Since 23 August, Ninewa governorate
authorities have begun repatriating IDPs who are not from Ninewa to their
governorates of origin, often with little notice or apparent planning. The situation
on the ground is fluid, and reported numbers fluctuate, but thus far, approximately
300 families (an estimated 1600 people) have been returned from Hamam Al Alil,
As Salamiyah and Nimrud camps in Ninewa to locations in Al-Anbar, Kirkuk and
Salah Al-Din governorates.
“I am concerned about the lack of organization and advanced communication with
affected communities and humanitarian partners,” said Ms. Ruedas. “While
acknowledging the Government of Iraq’s expressed desire for IDPs to return home
at the earliest opportunity, all such returns should take place within agreed-upon
frameworks and with due consideration for humanitarian principles.”
The first round of returns took place on 23 August from Hammam Al-Alil 1 and 2
camps to Al-Anbar governorate, and was characterized by lack of information sharing and coordination between authorities in Ninewa and Anbar. Protection
partners advocated on behalf of those IDP families who expressed fears regarding
their personal safety if compelled to return to areas of origin, but such
apprehensions were reportedly disregarded by Ninewa authorities. Some families
were subsequently denied security clearances by Anbar authorities to enter camps
in the province, and have since been secondarily displaced.
On 25-26 August, Ninewa authorities began the process of returning families from
the Hamam Al-Alil camps back to Kirkuk governorate. Numerous IDP families,
especially those from Hawiga, again expressed fears that they would be threatened
upon their return, and had reportedly received threatening phone calls from
community members in their areas of origin warning against return. Despite such
concerns, security actors confiscated the IDP’s civil identification, informing the
families that their documents would only be returned once they boarded the
convoy. On 28 August, 116 families (651 people) were returned from Ninewa
camps to Laylan 1 camp in Kirkuk governorate.
On 31-August, 135 families from the Hamam Al Alil camp and 15 families from
As Salamiyah camp were transported from Ninewa to Basateen Al Sheuokh camp
in Salah Al-Din governorate. The Iraqi Red Crescent Society confirmed that it was
ready to support the new arrivals. In the early hours of 1-September, three hand
grenades were thrown into Basateen camp from outside its perimeter. The grenades
caused no damage, injuries or casualties, however, are a cause of great concern for
the safety of the camp residents. In parallel, threatening messages are reportedly
being shared on social media from community members who are opposed to the
new arrivals.
The humanitarian community stands ready to cooperate with Iraqi authorities to
support orderly, voluntary and safe return of IDPs. At minimum, IDPs should
receive reasonable notice of organized return movements to governorates of origin,
adequate information about their relocation options, the ability to choose whether
they will relocate to camps in their governorates of origin or to their areas of
origin, departure letters before they leave camps to enable them to pass security
clearances upon reaching their governorates, and access to return grants to assist
their resettlement. Authorities must also ensure that host communities are
adequately informed of the impending returns and do everything necessary to
mitigate tensions between IDPs and community members. Information-sharing and
coordination between authorities of different governorates, and between authorities
and humanitarian actors.
For Further information, please contact:
Hilary Stauffer, Head of Reporting, Policy and Strategy, OCHA Iraq (Baghdad)
+964 782 780 4622 | Email: staufferh@un.org
