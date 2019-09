MOJ: Adopting legal frames to cooperate with Intel. Community

2019/09/02 | 19:10

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-INA – BAGHDADMinister of Justice Faruq Ameen al-Shwani asserted that Iraq will adopt legal frames and joint agreements in terms of cooperating with the International Community.This came during a meeting between al-Shwani and the Ambassador of New Zealand to Baghdad and the accompanied delegation.The meeting included dialogues regarding the development of the bilateral relations between the two countries.