MOJ: Adopting legal frames to cooperate with Intel. Community

2019/09/02 | 19:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA – BAGHDAD
Minister of Justice Faruq Ameen al-Shwani asserted that Iraq will adopt legal frames and joint agreements in terms of cooperating with the International Community.
This came during a meeting between al-Shwani and the Ambassador of New Zealand to Baghdad and the accompanied delegation.
The meeting included dialogues regarding the development of the bilateral relations between the two countries.
