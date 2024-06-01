Significant rise in attacks on Kurdish Kolbars by IRGC in May

2024-06-01 21:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Hengaw Organization for Human Rights announced, on Saturday, that at least 13 Kurdish Kolbars* were killed or injured by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) on the Kurdistan Region borders during May 2024, a significant increase from the previous month.

The organization reported, "Approximately 92% of these incidents resulted from direct gunfire by IRGC, marking a 100% increase compared to April."

"Eight Kolbars were killed and five were injured. Among the victims, a 17-year-old Kolbar from Sardasht, identified as Arian Mamandi, lost an eye due to shotgun fire by Iranian border regimental forces."

The victims included - Hemn Ahmadi, Vahid Qadirpour, Atta Rostampour (all three from Saqqez), Jalal Sohrabi, Mohammad Qadri, Moein Tawfiqpour (all three from Baneh), Salar Ahmadi, and Sina Sina Rasulzadeh (both from Sardasht), who were all killed by direct fire from Iranian forces.

The report highlighted that in comparison, four Kolbars were killed in April, indicating a 100% increase in fatalities in May. The majority of the killings, totaling ten cases, occurred along the borders of Sanandaj.

*A Kolbar is a worker who is employed to carry goods on his/her back across the borders of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey legally or illegally.