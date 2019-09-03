Home › kurdistan 24 › Famed Kurdish composer to perform at opening ceremony of Duhok film festival

Famed Kurdish composer to perform at opening ceremony of Duhok film festival

2019/09/03 | 18:00



According to the event’s press office, the Kurdish composer and violinist will perform a piece of music at the festival’s opening ceremony on Sept. 9 which numerous filmmakers, consuls, intellectuals, and politicians are expected to attend.



A Duhok native, Said was born in 1958 and is a graduate of the Baghdad Music Institute. He holds a Ph.D. in Kurdish Kurmanji Music from the Mozarteum University in Salzburg, Austria.



The upcoming Duhok film festival is set to take place from Sept. 9 to 16 in the Kurdistan Region’s Duhok province with several Kurdish and foreign filmmakers participating in the event.



The event features a host of different programs and competitions, including a five-day panel to explore the progress of Kurdish cinema in the autonomous Kurdistan Region.



Related Article: Duhok film fest to highlight work of renowned Tunisian female activist, filmmaker



The Duhok IFF wants to establish a podium for cinematic work in all four parts of the Greater Kurdistan, and link Kurdish cinematic work to the international community.



The event will be held under the title “Tolerance,” and will feature Kurdish, Arabic, and foreign films that focus on coexistence and acceptance, particularly in the Middle East.



Kurdistan 24 is this year’s media sponsor. (Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Well-known Kurdish composer Dilshad Said is set to perform at the opening ceremony of the seventh annual Duhok International Film Festival next week.According to the event’s press office, the Kurdish composer and violinist will perform a piece of music at the festival’s opening ceremony on Sept. 9 which numerous filmmakers, consuls, intellectuals, and politicians are expected to attend.A Duhok native, Said was born in 1958 and is a graduate of the Baghdad Music Institute. He holds a Ph.D. in Kurdish Kurmanji Music from the Mozarteum University in Salzburg, Austria.The upcoming Duhok film festival is set to take place from Sept. 9 to 16 in the Kurdistan Region’s Duhok province with several Kurdish and foreign filmmakers participating in the event.The event features a host of different programs and competitions, including a five-day panel to explore the progress of Kurdish cinema in the autonomous Kurdistan Region.Related Article: Duhok film fest to highlight work of renowned Tunisian female activist, filmmakerThe Duhok IFF wants to establish a podium for cinematic work in all four parts of the Greater Kurdistan, and link Kurdish cinematic work to the international community.The event will be held under the title “Tolerance,” and will feature Kurdish, Arabic, and foreign films that focus on coexistence and acceptance, particularly in the Middle East.Kurdistan 24 is this year’s media sponsor.