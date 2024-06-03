Iraq Allocates $2.3bn to Facilitate Housing Loans

2024-06-03 05:20:05 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) has decided to allocate additional funding amounting to approximately 3 trillion dinars [$2.3 billion] to facilitate housing loans through the Real Estate Bank and the Iraqi Housing Fund, supporting the government's housing initiatives. According to the state-run Iraqi News Agency (INA), the Central Bank has instructed […]

