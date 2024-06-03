President Zelensky to attend G7 summit in Italy

2024-06-03 12:00:09 - Source: CHANNEL8

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to participate in the upcoming G7 summit in Italy, either in person or online, as confirmed by his spokesman Sergiy Nikiforov on Monday. Scheduled to take place in southern Italy from June 13 to 15, the summit will focus on utilizing profits from frozen Russian assets to provide assistance to Ukraine, which has been seeking increased military aid from its allies. While Nikiforov could not definitively state whether Zelensky would physically attend the summit, he emphasized that the President will be present either virtually or in person. Zelensky has been actively advocating for a