2024-06-04 13:20:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Baghdad Operations Command issued an order on Monday to completely close the entrances and exits of the Karrada area. A security source revealed that the step follows attacks against American restaurants on Palestine Street. Security forces closed several American restaurants and agencies in the Jadriya and Zayouna areas, including the KFC […]

The post Baghdad Operations Command orders complete closure of Karrada appeared first on Iraqi News.