2024-06-04 16:00:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, received on Monday the CEO of Elsewedy Electric, which specializes in sustainable infrastructure solutions, Ahmed Alsewedy. Alsewedy confirmed his company’s readiness to invest and work in Iraq, as it will establish cooperation mechanisms and conclude agreements in several fields, which will be announced soon, according […]

The post Egypt’s Elsewedy Electric discusses investments in Iraq appeared first on Iraqi News.