UN Identifies Iraq Investment Opportunities

2024-06-05 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has issued a new 49-page report on investment opportunities aligned with Iraq's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in target markets and sectors. The report identifies investment opportunities in the following areas: Food Processing Mid-tech Greenhouses Specialty Dairy Products EdTech Platforms Low-fee Private Schools Education Infrastructure Utility-scale Solar […]

