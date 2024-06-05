French Firm in running for Iraqi-Jordanian Joint Economic City

2024-06-05 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Minister of Industry and Minerals, Dr. Khaled Battal Al-Najm, discussed cooperation mechanisms with a French company that submitted a proposal for a joint economic city [free zone] between Iraq and Jordan. The discussion was based on inquiries and comments from the Iraqi-Jordanian Company for Industry, which is responsible for reviewing the […]

