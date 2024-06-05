Iraqi PM opens new Manufacturing Plant in Baghdad

2024-06-05 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani inaugurated a new manufacturing plant to make car registration plates (licence plates), operated by the Ministry of Interior, in Baghdad on Saturday. He toured the facility and reviewed the production process, which meets high standards allowing vehicle owners to drive internationally. PM Al-Sudani praised the efforts […]

