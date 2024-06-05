Iraqi PM, Syrian President discuss security coordination

2024-06-05 21:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – In a phone conversation on Wednesday, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, and the Syrian President, Bashar al-Assad, discussed security coordination between the countries. In addition to bilateral relations and issues of common interest, the two sides talked about strategies to confront the threats of remnants of terrorist groups and other […]

