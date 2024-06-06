UN sees Progress in Iraq's Anti-Corruption Efforts, Lists Recommendations

2024-06-06 04:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has issued a new 60-page report on Iraq's efforts to tackle corruption. The Trial Monitoring (TM) programme focuses on high-profile corruption cases tried before the Central Anti-Corruption Criminal Court (CACC) as the primary judicial mechanism for reviewing cases of Grand Corruption across the region of Federal […]

