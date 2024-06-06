Iraq wins 2-0 over Indonesian counterpart in 2026 World Cup qualifier

2024-06-06 17:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi football team won 2-0 on Thursday in the match against their Indonesian counterpart in a thrilling World Cup qualifier held at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta. Despite a strong first-half performance and dominant possession by the Indonesian team, which was encouraged by thousands of home supporters, […]

