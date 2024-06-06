PKK militants attack Turkish military base in Zakho, Kurdistan

2024-06-06 22:20:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) militants launched an attack on a Turkish military base in the northern autonomous region of Zakho, a military source reported on Thursday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that PKK fighters used Milan missiles in the attack, prompting a response from the Turkish army. Details of the resulting casualties remain unclear.

A resident in the area said that the attack caused panic and fear among villagers who had returned to their homes just over a month ago. These residents had previously been displaced for three years due to the ongoing conflict between the Turkish military and the PKK.

The PKK conflict, spanning four decades, has been a persistent challenge, with Ankara expressing disappointment in the Iraqi government's "historical reluctance" to acknowledge and ban the PKK as a terrorist organization.

However, recent developments have signaled a shift in Iraq's stance.

Following high-level talks between Turkish and Iraqi officials, Iraq announced the designation of the PKK as a "banned organization," aligning with Turkiye's concerns and paving the way for enhanced cooperation in combating terrorism.

In March 2024, Turkiye proposed the establishment of a "joint operation center" with Iraq to combat the PKK, a move that has received a positive response from Baghdad.

According to a Turkish defense ministry official, the proposal aims to enhance cooperation in addressing the PKK's activities along the Iraq-Turkiye border.