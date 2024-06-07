2024-06-07 04:20:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Cabinet has directed the Central Organization for Standardization and Quality Control (COSQC), in coordination with the Directorate for Combating Organized Crime, to monitor all unlicensed factories and take legal action against their owners. Owners of shops selling products from these unlicensed factories will also face legal consequences, and the counterfeit […]

The post Iraq Cracks Down on Unlicensed Factories, Counterfeit Products first appeared on Iraq Business News.