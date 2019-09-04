Vassilis Koukalani: Greek Iranian actor to participate in Duhok film festival

2019/09/04 | 16:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A famous Greek Iranian actor will participate in the upcoming seventh annual Duhok International Film Festival, the event’s press office said in a statement on Wednesday.
Vassilis Koukalani is an actor and director who has worked in Berlin and Athens for film as well as theatre. He studied acting in New York as well as Berlin.
One of his career highlights is his role in the late Greek filmmaker Theo Angelopoulos’ film “The Other Seas,” the last movie of a three-film trilogy. However, production stopped when Angelopoulos died in a traffic accident in 2012.
Koukalani is the main character in the film “On Thursday We Are Free” (2019) by Loanna Kryona, which will be screened in the World Shorts Competition at the Duhok film festival.
The upcoming Duhok film festival is set to take place from Sept. 9 to 16 in the Kurdistan Region’s Duhok province with several Kurdish and foreign filmmakers participating in the event.
The event features a host of different programs and competitions, including a five-day panel to explore the progress of Kurdish cinema in the autonomous Kurdistan Region.
The Duhok IFF wants to establish a podium for cinematic work in all four parts of the Greater Kurdistan, and link Kurdish cinematic work to the international community.
The event will be held under the title “Tolerance,” and will feature Kurdish, Arabic, and foreign films that focus on coexistence and acceptance, particularly in the Middle East.
Kurdistan 24 is this year’s media sponsor.
