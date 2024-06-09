2024-06-09 05:20:21 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Writing in Oil Price, Simon Watkins cites a source close to Iraq's Oil Ministry as saying that Petro Iraq, which last month signed a preliminary agreement to develop Iraq's Mansuriyah gas field, is an umbrella organisation comprising elements of the China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) and of engineering interests owned by […]

The post China and Iran "Secure Key Strategic Iraqi Gas Field" first appeared on Iraq Business News.