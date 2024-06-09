Iraq’s gasoline production reaches 24,800 cubic meters per day

2024-06-09 20:00:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, stated on Saturday that Iraq’s gasoline production reached 24,800 cubic meters per day, up from 15,000 cubic meters per day in 2022. Al-Sudani’s remarks took place during the inauguration of a high-octane gasoline isomerization unit in the Basra Refinery, according to a statement released by […]

