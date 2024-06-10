Increased Passenger Numbers at Erbil Int'l Airport

2024-06-10 04:20:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

Iraq's Ambassador to China announces major educational, trade initiatives Passenger numbers at Erbil International Airport (EIA) increased by 23 percent in 2023, according to Director Ahmed Hoshyar.

