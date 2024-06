JustMarkets Turns 12: Discover Their Newest Innovations

2024-06-11 09:09:20 - Source: JustMarkets

Limassol, Cyprus - JustMarkets’ birthday celebration shines as one of the brightest highlights on the fintech arena. With 12 years of reliability, safety, and trust under its belt, the company has earned a leading place in the industry. And now, as the team celebrates another anniversary, there is no better time to present the new trading features they recently released, reflect on the company’s winnings, and recall how all this began.

How It Started

Having more than 2 million clients onboard, JustMarkets is confident in leading the way in the market for years to come, providing customers with the best tools, resources, and support to achieve their trading goals and dreams.

The company's journey began in 2012. As time passed, the team's mission became clear: to create a convenient and transparent trading environment so everyone could reach their full investment potential. At the outset, JustMarkets directed its attention solely to Forex. Over time, the company conquered all financial markets, including Commodities, Stocks, Indices, Precious Metals, and Cryptocurrencies.

New Trading Features

On its 12th birthday, the JustMarkets team rolled out some major product updates. Let's see what each of them is about and how they change everything.

Minimalistic Web Design

The newly redesigned website offers a simpler, more efficient, and user-friendly trading experience. Every detail of the design serves a purpose, ensuring accessibility and personalization across all devices. This design aligns with the company's growth, becoming more modern and user-friendly, which helps clients from all over the world stay on the same page and effortlessly utilize the company's services.

Integrated Help Center

To the big data, JustMarkets has launched a new, extremely detailed Help Center, where information on any topic is structured and easily accessible. According to JustMarkets, it will be regularly updated to keep all visitors informed about the latest platform updates and features. With personalized assistance tailored to specific needs, clients can easily find quick solutions to queries and not get lost.

Expanded Functionality

In celebration of its anniversary, the JustMarkets mobile app has finally received the long-awaited update — In-App Trading. Previously, users were only able to manage open orders, but now the entire market's potential is accessible within the app. This feature also allows for being ahead of market movements and seizing opportunities on the fly, no matter where and when.

JustMarkets constantly delivers top-notch opportunities for its clients worldwide. Aligned with the team's goal to become the most client-oriented global broker, they allow trading with a high and flexible leverage. Low and stable spreads and swap-free trading are available for all JustMarkets clients. Additionally, the company offers fast order execution conditions with low slippage probability and a Gap Protection feature.

Every milestone, challenge, and triumph has shaped JustMarkets into a trusted partner in online trading, dedicated to providing everyone with the opportunity to succeed. But numbers can speak for JustMarkets more than any words:

Winner of 50+ industry awards

Clients from 160+ countries

Offering more than 260 trading instruments

Serving a community of 2+ million clients

Excellent Trustpilot rating based on 2,400+ reviews

What to say about the numerous global awards the company earned, including Best Forex Trading Platform 2022, Best Broker in Asia 2023, Best IB/Affiliate Program 2023, Best Broker in Africa 2023, Best CFD Broker Latam 2024, Best CFD Broker MEA 2024.

They didn't just participate but organized various trading contests — Trading Triumph Contests 2023, Trading Triumph Contest 2024, Ramadan Trading Contest 2024, and many more.

In 2024, the team arranged special events for its partners and clients, including the Grand Gala Dinner and Grand Seminar in Malaysia. These events resonate with the company's core values and empower individuals from diverse regions to unleash their trading potential to the fullest and beyond.

Achievements and milestones inspire JustMarkets to aim for even more victories. With such unwavering support (because the company's audience is really loyal and dedicated to the broker!), the sky's the only limit. Or is there a limit at all?